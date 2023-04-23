Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Jalandhar, April 22

Reiterating his demand to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to clear the air over non-fulfilment of the guarantees given by Aam Aadmi Party ahead of 2022 Assembly polls, former PCC chief Navjot Sidhu on Saturday once again challenged him to an open debate.

Accompanied by Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, Sidhu first played three old videos of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wherein he had announced promises before the media. Sidhu said, “I played it to you as public memory is short. People of Punjab need to be reminded what all had been promised to them and I ask my ‘chhote veer’ (referring to CM Mann) to explain why the promises made were in stark contrast to the real story and why he made fool of the Punjabis.”

Calling the CM ‘patron-in-chief of corruption’, he said, “Even a chameleon does not change its colour that soon. Where are the ‘janta darbars’ that your government had started? You remain surrounded by hundreds of gunmen all the time. Come out and give a statement on the prevailing corruption in sand mining, transport and cable businesses.”

Attacking the government, Sidhu said, “The AAP leaders said they will resolve all issues of the teachers but they are on strike even today.”— TNS

He is spreading lies, says Cheema