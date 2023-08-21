Navjot Singh Sidhu flays AAP for dissolving rural bodies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 20

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee former president Navjot Singh Sidhu today took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party over the dissolution of nagar panchayats six months before the expiry of their terms.

“By unconstitutionally dissolving nagar panchayats, AAP has weakened our democratic structure. This is a betrayal of the people of Punjab and an attack on the pride of Punjabis,” he said.

“Nagar panchayats are the roots of local self-government and dissolving these means dissolving the rights of the people. This undemocratic attitude of the government is not acceptable,” Sidhu said in a press note issued here.

“The real face of the masqueraders is out, the party seeking sympathy on the Delhi ordinance by citing the Constitution is tearing down the constitutional values in Punjab,” Sidhu said.

