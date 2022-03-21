Navjot Singh Sidhu holds meeting with Congress leaders at Amritsar residence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu today held an informal meeting with some Congress leaders at his home here.

At least seven Congress leaders met at Sidhu’s residence to discuss ways to bring the Punjab Congress back on track. As per information, besides Sidhu, the others were Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, Sunil Dutti, Surjit Dhiman, Ashwani Sekhri, Jagwinderpal Singh and Navtej Cheema.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni also chaired a meeting of Congress councillors at the party’s rural office to devise strategy on removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu who switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Discussion held on revival of party The discussion during the meeting mainly revolved around on how to revive the Congress and boost the morale of the workers on the ground. — Sukhwinder Singh Danny, ex-mla

Sidhu posted a group picture on his social media account of the event, though he refrained from divulging details of the meeting.

The Congress leaders said this informal meeting was called over ‘lunch’ hosted by Sidhu. Former MLA of Jandiala Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, who was also appointed as the working president of the Punjab Congress Committee headed by Sidhu then, said the discussion was mainly on how to revive the Congress and boost the morale of the workers.

Echoing identical views, former Amritsar North MLA Sunil Dutti said he attended the get-together to introspect and discuss the lapses that led to the defeat. He said the participation of each and every worker was needed to further strengthen the party.

After defeat in the Assembly elections, Sidhu had resigned as desired by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi.

#navjot sidhu