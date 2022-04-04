Navjot Sidhu meets Amritsar Congress leaders

Will attend Bargari event on April 6

Ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

As Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped up his attack on the AAP government over law and order situation in Punjab, the former PCC chief organised a luncheon meeting with party leaders from Amritsar, including former MLAs and MP. After the meeting with party leaders, Sidhu shared pictures of a firing incident at Maboke village in Ferozepur in which Karaj Singh was killed on the spot.

Sources in the party said though the Amritsar meeting was regarding the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, it offered an opportunity to leaders to come on one stage as a show of unity. Among those who present were Dr Raj Kumar Verka, MP GS Aujla, Inderbir Bolaria and Sunil Datti.

Yesterday, Sidhu had held a meeting at his Patiala residence where a number of senior party leaders, including former and serving MLAs and MPs, were present. Former AAP Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who supported Sidhu in the recent Assembly elections, also joined the meeting on Saturday.

At the meeting, the Congress leaders claimed a decision to protest against inflation and join a meeting of various groups in Bargari for justice had been taken.

The party leaders who participated yesterday’s meeting were Shamsher Singh Dullo, Santokh Chaudhary, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, HS Harry Mann, Raminder Singh Gill, SS Danny, Navtej Cheema, Gurpreet Singh GP, Hardial Kamboj, Harminder Singh Gill Patti, Mohan Singh Faliyanwala, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, besides others.

Certain party leaders are demanding Sidhu’s candidature for the byelection, expected in September, to the Sangrur parliamentary seat.

On April 6, Congress leaders will visit Bargari to participate in a meeting being organised for justice in the sacrilege incidents. On April 7, a protest will be held against inflation in Chandigarh. —

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resign with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

Walkie-talkies to help sewadars in enhancing vigil at Golden Temple

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court