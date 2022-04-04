Navjot Sidhu meets Amritsar Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

As Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped up his attack on the AAP government over law and order situation in Punjab, the former PCC chief organised a luncheon meeting with party leaders from Amritsar, including former MLAs and MP. After the meeting with party leaders, Sidhu shared pictures of a firing incident at Maboke village in Ferozepur in which Karaj Singh was killed on the spot.

Sources in the party said though the Amritsar meeting was regarding the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, it offered an opportunity to leaders to come on one stage as a show of unity. Among those who present were Dr Raj Kumar Verka, MP GS Aujla, Inderbir Bolaria and Sunil Datti.

Yesterday, Sidhu had held a meeting at his Patiala residence where a number of senior party leaders, including former and serving MLAs and MPs, were present. Former AAP Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who supported Sidhu in the recent Assembly elections, also joined the meeting on Saturday.

At the meeting, the Congress leaders claimed a decision to protest against inflation and join a meeting of various groups in Bargari for justice had been taken.

The party leaders who participated yesterday’s meeting were Shamsher Singh Dullo, Santokh Chaudhary, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, HS Harry Mann, Raminder Singh Gill, SS Danny, Navtej Cheema, Gurpreet Singh GP, Hardial Kamboj, Harminder Singh Gill Patti, Mohan Singh Faliyanwala, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, besides others.

Certain party leaders are demanding Sidhu’s candidature for the byelection, expected in September, to the Sangrur parliamentary seat.

On April 6, Congress leaders will visit Bargari to participate in a meeting being organised for justice in the sacrilege incidents. On April 7, a protest will be held against inflation in Chandigarh. —