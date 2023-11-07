Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, raises law & order issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit flagging issue of law and order situation and “squandering of public money by the AAP government.”

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Sidhu alleged that the sand mafia was still active with the connivance of the ruling dispensation.

“Punjab is buying electricity worth Rs 30,000 crore on an average of Rs 12 per unit while it is Rs 2.5 or 3 per unit in the market. And in the peak season, Punjab is buying electricity at Rs 19 or Rs 21. You said you would cancel the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) as soon as you come to power,” he said. This year again, the PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) is under a loss of Rs 5,000 crore, Sidhu added.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Congress #Navjot Sidhu