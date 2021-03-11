Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing, say Lawrence Bishnoi to be quizzed

Chandigarh/Bathinda, June 1
Mansa SSP on Wednesday briefed the media for the first time on Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing.
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the Bathinda IGP has constituted a SIT in Moosewala case. Moosewala was on Sunday killed by unknown men some distance away from his house at Musa village in Mansa.
The Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang has threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Sidhu Moosewala's broad day light murder in Punjab. In a Facebook story that is doing rounds on social media, the gang has vowed to deliver results in just two days. The message was uploaded by a Facebook profile named 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR'."Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days," read the FB post.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala. As per a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moosewala's murder.
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a "fake encounter" by the Punjab Police.
Sidhu Moosewala's family leaves for Sri Kiratpur Sahib with his ashes from Musa village.
SP said we have got some vital leads in the case. He said it is learnt that Delhi Police have taken Lawrence Bishnoi on remand, Mansa police will also make him join the probe in this case as per law.
The SP said it is a work of organised criminals and gangsters. Probe is going fast, we have taken two persons lodged in jails in production warrant and one accused have been arrested. All three have been taken on police remand and we are interrogating them.
Many teams, including technical and cyber crime are working on various angles.
The SP said: “We have got input about the route on which the culprits came and escape after the crime. We also have information on how they did a recce of the area before committing this crime.”
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the Bathinda IGP has constituted a SIT in Moosewala case.
AAP Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawala said: “CM Bhagwant Mann has spoken with the father of Sidhu Moosewala." He said that the CM was in touch with the family and he has ensured that culprits will not be spared and would be behind the bars soon.
