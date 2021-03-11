LIVE BLOG

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing, say Lawrence Bishnoi to be quizzed

Bathinda IGP constitutes SIT on case

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing, say Lawrence Bishnoi to be quizzed

Moosewala was killed by unknown men on Sunday. PTI/File

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Bathinda, June 1

Mansa SSP on Wednesday briefed the media for the first time on Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the Bathinda IGP has constituted a SIT in Moosewala case. Moosewala was on Sunday killed by unknown men some distance away from his house at Musa village in Mansa.

13:51 01 Jun
Neeraj Bawana gang vows revenge in 2 days

The Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang has threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Sidhu Moosewala's broad day light murder in Punjab. In a Facebook story that is doing rounds on social media, the gang has vowed to deliver results in just two days. The message was uploaded by a Facebook profile named 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR'."Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days," read the FB post.
13:43 01 Jun
Salman's security beefed up in the wake of Moosewala's murder

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala. As per a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moosewala's murder.
13:41 01 Jun
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC            

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a "fake encounter" by the Punjab Police.
13:39 01 Jun
Moosewala's family leaves for Sri Kiratpur Sahib with his ashes

Sidhu Moosewala's family leaves for Sri Kiratpur Sahib with his ashes from Musa village.

13:17 01 Jun
Vital leads

SP said we have got some vital leads in the case. He said it is learnt that Delhi Police have taken Lawrence Bishnoi on remand, Mansa police will also make him join the probe in this case as per law.
13:15 01 Jun
Cops working on various angles

The SP said it is a work of organised criminals and gangsters. Probe is going fast, we have taken two persons lodged in jails in production warrant and one accused have been arrested. All three have been taken on police remand and we are interrogating them.

Many teams, including technical and cyber crime are working on various angles.
13:14 01 Jun
Input on route of crime

The SP said: “We have got input about the route on which the culprits came and escape after the crime. We also have information on how they did a recce of the area before committing this crime.”
13:12 01 Jun
SIT constituted

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the Bathinda IGP has constituted a SIT in Moosewala case. 
13:11 01 Jun
CM in touch with Moosewala's father

AAP Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawala said: “CM Bhagwant Mann has spoken with the father of Sidhu Moosewala." He said that the CM was in touch with the family and he has ensured that culprits will not be spared and would be behind the bars soon.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

2
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

3
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

4
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

6
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

7
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

8
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

9
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

10
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

Don't Miss

View All
‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

Top News

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case on June 8

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Issues notice to the two

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer’s killing

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing, say Lawrence Bishnoi to be quizzed

Bathinda IGP constitutes SIT on case

‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala’ mother collects her son’s ashes, tells killers ‘you reduced my six-feet tall son into ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now’

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi High Court

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi High Court

At the outset, his counsel submits before Justice Swarana Ka...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Snatching Case: Two remanded in 3-day police custody

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Delhi BJP media chief evading probe, HC told

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

3 robbers loot cash at gunpoint from Punjab Roadways bus conductor in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw