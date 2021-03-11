Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing, say Lawrence Bishnoi to be quizzed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Bathinda, June 1

Mansa SSP on Wednesday briefed the media for the first time on Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the Bathinda IGP has constituted a SIT in Moosewala case. Moosewala was on Sunday killed by unknown men some distance away from his house at Musa village in Mansa.