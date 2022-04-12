Sidhu Moosewala faces criticism from AAP leaders over song calling Punjabis traitors

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, April 12

A new song by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, wherein he has made oblique reference to supporters of Aam Aadmi Party, calling them “gaddar” (traitors) has drawn strong reactions from the party.

Moosewala aka Shubhadeep Singh Sidhu was the Congress candidate from Mansa assembly segments in the recently held assembly polls. He had lost by a margin of over 63,000 votes to AAP candidate and now Health Minister Vijay Singla. He even says that he is not the only one to have lost the polls.

In his new album, Scapegoat, released just hours ago, he has repeatedly referred to the ruling party (without naming them) as “gaddar”.

Referring to the farmers, Bibi Khalra, Simranjit Singh Mann and Deep Sidhu, his song says they were all betrayed.

Reacting to his song, Minister Harjot Singh Bains asked him to be humble in defeat. “But you have lost your mind to arrogance”, he tweeted.

Our Guru Sahib has taught that humbleness is the greatest virtue.

Defeat should be taken as lesson of Introspection.



But @iSidhuMooseWala seems to have lost his mind in arrogance. People of Punjab have voted from their hearts, calling the voice of people Gaddar is shameful. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) April 12, 2022

MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur advised him to mind his words.

Punjabis are neither traitors nor hypocrites @SidhuMoosevwala .We have a rich history and we always stand for justice and truth. Mind your words. — Jeevan Jyot Kaur (@jeevanjyot20) April 12, 2022

MLA Dinesh Chaddha tweeted that Sidhu seemed to have lost his mind, and for mere power was calling Punjabis as traitors.

Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, too, tweeted that he had insulted Punjabis in the song.

These are the objectionable lyrics of the song:

"Kinne dindi chunni sarkar daaso kaun

Hun mainu loko oye gaddar daso kaun

Jit gaya kaun gaya haar dasso kaun

Hun mainu loko oye gaddar dasso kaun"