Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village, day after security cut

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jahawarke village of Mansa district on Sunday. He was 27 years old. He was travelling in his vehicle when the assailants fired at the singer and his two friends. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Moosewala's security was cut down by the Punjab government on Saturday. Moosewala had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn.

Police are suspecting role of gangsters in the attack on Moosewala. Recently, gangsters settled in Canada had made ransom calls to many singers and Punjabi actors.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala, aka Sidhu Moosewala, had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency and had lost his debut poll to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla. Interestingly, Dr Singla was recently sacked from the Punjab Cabinet on corruption charges.

Moosewala, who was often caught on the wrong side of the law but broke several records, did not mind in singing couplets of his songs and posing for countless selfies with the electorate, largely first-timers, during his campaigning. With assets of Rs 7.87 crore as per his nomination affidavit, the singer-turned-politician, who loved to ride on an open jeep, was facing four criminal cases, including two for obscene scenes.

Moosewala, who created a niche for himself with his unique rapping style, was known for hit tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others.

He played the protagonist in Punjabi film 'Moosa Jatt'. His another film 'Yes I Am A Student' shed light on the hardship of international students but inspired them to never lose hope.

Many of his songs featured in the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.

"I am not entering politics for status or to earn praise. I want to become a part of the system to transform it. I am joining the Congress to raise the voice of the people. I am joining the Congress as the party has leaders who have come from common families," Moosewala, who went to Canada in 2016 as an international student, had said on the day he joined the politics. With IANS inputs