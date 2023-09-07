Sidhu Moosewala Killing: 21 accused produced via video-conferencing

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 6

A hearing was held today in the murder case of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in the Sessions Court here.

Twentyone accused were produced through video conference, while four others could not be produced. The next hearing of the case will be on September 20.

Moosewala’s lawyer Satinderpal Mittal said the court had ordered to produce all accused during the previous hearing but today only 21 accused appeared through video conference. He added that accused Lawrence Bishnoi had been taken on remand by Gujarat Police. He was in Sabarmati Jail and could not be produced.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been taken to the Kurukshetra police on remand. He added that the Jail Department could not present Siraj Sidhu and Deepak Tinu due to “technical reasons”. In July, the court of Mansa Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surabhi Prashar, had committed the chargesheets to the Sessions Court, observing: “The offences under Sections 302 of the IPC are exclusively triable by the Sessions Court.”

Moosewala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29 last year.

Gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder, terming it a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali in 2021.

