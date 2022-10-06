Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 days on, cops clueless about gangster Deepak Tinu

Mansa, October 5
In a major embarrassment to the Punjab Police, four days have passed since accused Deepak Tinu escaped from the custody of the local police, but they have failed to trace him.
Inspector Jagdish Kumar, who was the SHO of the Mansa Sadar police station, has been appointed as the Mansa CIA in-charge in place of Pritpal Singh, who was arrested and dismissed from service in connection with Tinu’s escape.
The police have failed to give information about the exact location from where Tinu escaped. Several searches have, however, been carried out by the police at the official residence of Pritpal Singh, indicating that the accused may have escaped from there.
Pressure is mounting on the police to nab the accused. Police teams are in coordination with the police of other states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and West Bengal, and are conducting raids. They are also keeping a close vigil on the Nepal border.
