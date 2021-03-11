Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 20

In a key development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, name of another gangster — Lipin Nehra — has come to light during interrogation. A native of Gurugram, Nehra is currently in Canada on a student visa. He helped gangster Goldy Brar come in contact with sharpshooters Kashish, alias Kuldeep, and Deepak Mundi. Both were among the six shooters who gunned down Moosewala at Jawaharke village near Mansa on May 29.

Sidhu Moosewala

During the interrogation by the Mansa police, Kashish revealed that he had agreed to take part in the murder on the request of Nehra. He also said Mundi’s involvement was also due to Nehra. Interestingly, Mundi is the only shooter in the case who has not yet been arrested.

After Nehra’s name cropped up, the Mansa police brought his brother Pawan Nehra from a Delhi jail for interrogation. Pawan Nehra is also a notorious gangster, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Facing about five murder cases, he was earlier arrested by the Gurugram police.

According to information received from a senior police official, after Pawan’s interrogation, the police found that he had no direct or indirect involvement in the Moosewala case.

According to the police investigation, six shooters were involved in the murder of Moosewala, among them Priyavarat Fauji and Ankit Sersa are directly associated with the Lawrence gang. Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Mannu were associated with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, while it has now been revealed that Kashish and Deepak Mundi are close to Lipin Nehra. Among them Roopa and Mannu have been killed in a police encounter and the other three are currently in custody of the Mansa police.

Meanwhile, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the police had collected information in various ways to link Lipin Nehra with other accused in the case. On the basis of this, many others, including Pawan Nehra, have been interrogated and many have been arrested, he said.

Mundi only shooter yet to be arrested

During the interrogation by the Mansa police, Kashish revealed that he had agreed to take part in the murder on the request of Nehra. He also said Mundi’s involvement was also due to Nehra. Interestingly, Mundi is the only shooter in the case who has not yet been arrested.