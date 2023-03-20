Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, March 19

Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur today attacked both the Central and state governments over the “slow probe and delayed justice” in their son’s murder case. At a function to mark his first “barsi” at the new grain market at Mansa today, they said they would continue their fight for justice.

Slamming the state government, Balkaur Singh questioned the timing of the crackdown on “Waris Punjab De” chief and pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh. “The police and the AAP government need to answer why they particularly chose to take action against Amritpal on Saturday? Probably it was a plan to stop the masses from reaching the venue of my son’s “barsi” on Sunday,” Balkaur Singh said.

As the function got underway around 9 am today, Balkaur Singh urged the administration to open the barricades and allow “free flow of people”. He said the prayer meeting could turn into a dharna if people were not allowed free movement.

“A criminal sitting inside a jail is calling himself a nationalist and talking of eliminating drugs. What can be a bigger irony than this. It was all done days ahead of our programme to tarnish my late son’s image by trying to link him with gangsters,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, Balkaur Singh said his son, in his interviews, had spoken about the Gujarat riots and the Babri Masjid demolition and the Central Government was worried that since he had joined politics, he would raise these issues and become a “headache” for them.

He said they had suspicion on a few persons and the government should interrogate them properly. He also raised slogans against the state government and the Centre from the stage.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur said, “They have snatched our son from us, now what does the government want? A gangster is signing death warrants from inside a jail claiming that he got one killed and would get another one killed.”

Moosewala’s parents alleged that the government shut the Internet for the people of Punjab, but it was easily available to gangsters. On Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview in a TV channel, he said “this heinous act has killed my son again”.

PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, MP Simranjit Singh Mann, MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Ayaan Khan, Rupinder Handa and Jaswinder Brar were present on the occasion.

