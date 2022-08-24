Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bambiha group issues fresh threats to Bishnoi, Goldy Brar

Chandigarh, August 23
The Devinder Bambiha group has issued a fresh warning to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and a Punjabi singer for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.
The Facebook post — in the name of Sultan Devinder Bambiha — announced that the previous account of the Bambiha group from France had been discontinued and this was their new page. The post reiterated the threat to avenge the killing of Moosewala “no matter how much time it will take”.
“Run wherever you want. We will get you. It may take time but we will get you,” reads the post, showing support to the singer’s father who has alleged that the police had not caught the real culprits yet.
The police, however, said they couldn’t verify the authenticity of the post. “We have cracked down on the Bishnoi, Bambiha and Kaushal gangs, besides others. Over 40 members of these gangs have been nabbed in the past few weeks,” the police added.
