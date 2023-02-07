Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Cellphone seized from key accused in Faridkot jail

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 6

The Faridkot Central Jail authorites were stunned after the seizure of a smartphone from gangster Monu Dagar, who is an accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case today.

Dagar has been lodged in the high-security zone to ensure that he does not have access to prohibited items in the jail. Dagar, a resident of Sonepat, was nominated in Moosewala’s murder case for allegedly conducting recce, harbouring shooters, hatching conspiracy and providing logistics support.

It’s alleged that Dagar had arranged two shooters— Priyavrat Fauji and Ankit Sirsa—on directions of Goldy Brar.

Dagar was also nominated as an accused in a murderous attack on a municipal councillor in Moga and has many cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

Some days ago, a Rohtak-based transporter was attacked after he reportedly denied paying extortion money to Dagar. The cellphone recovered from Dagar was without a SIM card. It’s believed that the gangsters use encrypted apps to ensure their privacy and never communicate through voice calls and text messages.

The jail authorities confiscated 14 cellphones and accessories. While five of these phones were seized from inmates, eight had no claimants.

“We have seized 13 tennis balls. After opening them, we found four cellphones, 30 tobacco pouches, a mobile charger and bidis,” said a jail officer.