Sidhu Moosewala killing: CJM commits murder case to Sessions court

Tribune News Service

Mansa, July 26

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Mansa, on Wednesday committed the trial of Sidhu Moosewala murder case to the District and Sessions Court after finding that the offence was exclusively triable by a Court of Sessions.

Today all the accused, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, appeared through video-conferencing before the court. Next hearing will be held in the District and Sessions Court on August 9.

Moosewala’s counsel Satinderpal Mittal said an FIR was registered on May 29, 2022. Later, the challan was presented in the CJM court and some supplementary challans were also presented, he said.

A total of 29 accused have been arrested in this case so far. While gangsters Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed in an encounter in Amritsar district, Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, and Mohan Singh, alias Manmohan Singh, were murdered in the Goindwal Jail in Tarn Taran district.

Another accused, Joginder Singh Joga was nominated in the case later. As supplementary challan has not been presented against him so far, Joga’s trial will continue at the CJM court.

The CJM court today directed all the Jail Superintendents to physically present all the accused on August 9 in the District and Sessions Court.

Meanwhile, four accused — Goldy Brar, Lipin Nehra, Anmol Bishnoi and Sachin Bishnoi Thapan — are abroad at the moment.

Moosewala was shot dead by the assailants on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

