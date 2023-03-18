 Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary : The Tribune India

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary, which his parents have decided to observe on March 19, is set to fuel emotions with the slain singer’s parents and fans already simmering over alleged tardy probe into his murder. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, March 17

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary, which his parents have decided to observe on March 19, is set to fuel emotions with the slain singer’s parents and fans already simmering over alleged tardy probe into his murder.

Justice delayed

  • Slain singer’s 1st barsi to be held at New Grain Market in Mansa on Sunday
  • His father says he will speak at length on all issues related to his son’s murder

The recent interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has also escalated the matter. Cornered by the Opposition over delay in the probe, the AAP government is on tenterhooks and is closely watching the developments preceding the singer’s death anniversary event, which is being held at the New Grain Market in Mansa. The police and district administration are on high alert. Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said, “I will speak at length on all issues related to Sidhu’s murder and its probe on his first barsi on Sunday. Gangster Bishnoi’s interview is a conspiracy to defame him. It is clear some people don’t want a high turnout in Mansa, but such designs will not be succeeded.” The Mansa administration is keeping a close eye on the developments. Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur today announced a ban on flying drones near the venue. ADGP (Bathinda Range) SPS Parmar along with SSP Nanak Singh today visited the grain market and reviewed the arrangements.

The SSP said police personnel from other districts had been requisitioned to ensure elaborate security arrangements for the event.

Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29 when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by assailants. The investigation in the case is still going on and some arrests were made. Recently, two of the accused were killed in a clash at Goindwal Sahib jail.

