Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kin to lead candle march from Mansa today

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 24

To seek justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, his family members have announced to take out a candle march from Mansa to Jawaharke village on Thursday.

As per a post on Moosewala’s official social media account, the family urged to demand justice for him, a peaceful candle march is being organised by the singer’s family on August 25 at 4 pm from Mansa to Jawaharke (The Last Ride).

This march will start from Lakshmi Narayan Mandir near old Anaj Mandi in Mansa. “We request everyone, who has stood with us in these tough times, to join this march. All political parties and organisations are welcome but please refrain from delivering any speeches. Let’s join hands and ask for justice through this peaceful march,” said the family.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh on Friday created his Twitter account. For long, #justiceforSidhuMooseWala has been trending. After not seeing much happening in this direction, Balkaur has taken to the social media platform to raise his voice seeking justice for his son.

Recently, Moosewala’s parents addressed his fans from their residence in Moosa village in Mansa.

