Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: After father's demand, Punjab CM Mann says open to probe by sitting HC judge

Chandigarh, May 30
Popular singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unknown assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the government curtailed his security cover.
The tragic death of Punjabi singer has triggered an uproar in the state with the police getting into action to get the facts behind the murder and opposition parties blaming the AAP government for the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation.
Mossewala case: Assailants used number plate of a Scorpio car on their Bolero car. The Scorpio owner is from Ferozepore.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the guilty in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case will not be spared. He has said that the government is open to getting an inquiry from a sitting judge of the High Court. He said that an inquiry will also get conducted in scaling down the security of the slain singer.
Family members of the Sidhu Moosewala has demanded inquiry by sitting High Court judge in this case and Punjab government should also ensure inclusion of CBI and NIA in the probe of this incident. They have demanded to fix the responsibility of the police officer who reviewed the security of Sidhu Moosewala and who ordered the cut in his security. They also sought public apology from DGP, Punjab, for relating the death of his son with gang war.
Heavy police force have been deployed at Civil hospital in Mansa and Sidhu Moosewala house at Musa village.
Police are collecting the dump data within the 1-km area of the crime spot, which could be of around one lakh mobile phone numbers.
The Bhagwant Mann government had formed the Anti-gangster task Force last month for specialised operations against gangsters. ADGP Pramod Ban, head of the force is supervising the raids. DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and AIG Gurmeet Chauhan are conducting raids.
As per senior police officials, family members of Sidhu Moosewala are demanding NIA probe, SIT probe, strict action against officials who leaked the security pruned list and apology from DGP.
It is also learnt that district administration officials are in touch with CM Bhagwant Mann about the demands of the family members.
Punjab Police are analysing footage from five different CCTVs in which movement of Mossewala and the assailants was recorded. Gun shots can also be heard in one video confirmed by police.
Police said: "Two cars intercepted [his vehicle] which followed heavy firing.” A footage shows two cars tailing Sidhu Moosewala's vehicle moments before the singer-politician was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.
Beopar Mandal, Mansa, has given a call to keep all markets shut till 12 pm today due to death of Sidhu Moosewala
It is learnt that family is not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem of Sidhu Moosewala body. Meeting between district administration and family members is still going on over this in which Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Randhawa, Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Kulbir Zira and others are also present.
IGP Bathinda Pardeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and DC Mansa are at Moosewala house holding discussion with the family members about the post-mortem of Sidhu Moosewala body.
PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa reach Sidhu Moosewala house in Musa village.
