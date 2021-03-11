Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: After father's demand, Punjab CM Mann says open to probe by sitting HC judge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Popular singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unknown assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the government curtailed his security cover.

The tragic death of Punjabi singer has triggered an uproar in the state with the police getting into action to get the facts behind the murder and opposition parties blaming the AAP government for the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation.

