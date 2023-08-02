Sidhu Moosewala killing: Sachin Thapan Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan's capital Baku, remanded in 10-day police custody

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Sachin Thapan, alias Sachin Bishnoi, one of the key accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The arrest came soon after he was extradited from Azerbaijan’s capital Baku in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Sachin was produced in the Patiala House court and remanded in 10-day police custody. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 last year. HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said Sachin was a close relative of gangster and Moosewala murder mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi. Dhaliwal said Sachin referred to Lawrence as maternal uncle and that their families had close ties. Both hail from Duttaranwali village in Fazilka district of Punjab. Sachin, as per the account of the Special Cell, faces 15 FIRs. Of these, four cases are registered in Punjab and one in Haryana.

Sachin had fled to Dubai on a fake passport. Dhaliwal added Sachin had arranged the Bolero car that had tailed the slain singer’s vehicle before he was killed. Asked about whether Sachin was in touch with Goldy Brar, Dhaliwal said: “Yes, he was in touch with Brar.”

