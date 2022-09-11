Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

The sixth shooter in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, Deepak Mundi, and his two associates, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker, were planning to escape to Dubai on fake documents, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

The three accused were arrested on Saturday and had made an escape plan on the active direction of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Brar had tasked Kapil and Joker to help Mundi escape. They stayed at hideouts in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the DGP said Kapil had earlier attempted reconnaissance of actor Salman Khan's house and his movements at the behest of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Haryana Police had earlier arrested gangster Nehra in Salman Khan attack case.

Yadav said Kapil revealed during interrogation that he had done a recce of Salman Khan.

The Punjab police had named 35 persons in Moosewala case including the fresh three arrests, the DGP added.

