  Punjab
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International

Gangster Goldy Brar. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 1

Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who was the alleged mastermind of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was on Sunday designated terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law UAPA.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Brar, backed by a Pakistan-based agency, has been involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology.

He figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

An activist of the banned Babbar Khalsa International, Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

He hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab and is presently residing in Brampton, Canada.

The home ministry said Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities.

A Red Corner Notice has been issued against him by Interpol and there is a non-bailable warrant against him.

The central government believes that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the home ministry said.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:-

“In the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the Fourth Schedule, after serial number 55 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:- '56. Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar',” the notification said.

Brar is also known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular singer Moosewala in Punjab on May 29, 2022.

#Canada #Goldy Brar #Sidhu Moosewala


