Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Tribune Web Desk

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The onus is on security agencies to make a foolproof case for extraditing two gangsters wanted for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, said sources here.

“One suspect each in Kenya and Azerbaijan has been taken into custody. We are in contact with our officials in both countries for further steps,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about the extradition of Sidhu Moosewala killing accused— Sachin Thapan Bishnoi from Azerbaijan and Anmol Bishnoi from Kenya.

“The MEA is in contact with the authorities concerned to mull over further legal course that could be adopted,’’ said the MEA about the two accused, who the police claim had fled India on fake passports.

Bagchi was replying to a question on the detention of the duo at his weekly media briefing.

Moosewala was shot dead by a group of assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, days after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police.

The singer had contested the assembly elections from Congress last year and was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.

Moosewala’s murder is being probed by Punjab Police and Delhi Police has been extending its support to the investigation.

