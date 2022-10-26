Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned Afsana Khan, a close friend of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in connection with his murder case, as the anti-terror probe agency is investigating the gangster and terrorist links behind the shootout leading to his death.

Sources in the agency said that the Afsana was summoned for questioning after several members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who have been grilled during the probe into the Moosewala murder case, have revealed that she was close to the Davender Bambiha gang.

Punjab gangster Davinder Bambiha, who was killed in an encounter with the police in 2016, was allegedly a friend of Moosewala, they added.

The sources said, Afsana, who is also a popular Punjabi singer, was questioned here at the NIA headquarters for five hours. She was questioned about her connection with the Bambiha gang, which is considered an arch rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they added.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is accused of plotting to kill Moosewala as they suspected he was close to the Bambiha gang.

The sources said Afsana also came on the NIA's radar following agency sleuths raided multiple locations across the northern states in connection with its efforts to dismantle the criminal-gangster network.

Meanwhile, Afsana will go LIVE on Instagram today at 2 pm to share all the information with the public and her fans.

She, however, changed her time to 3.30 pm.

