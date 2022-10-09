Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend from Mumbai

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 9

In a major breakthrough in gangster Deepak Tinu escape case, Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested his girlfriend from Mumbai.

She was today presented in the court in Mansa and has been sent to five-day police remand.

Accused is 19-year old and the police have registered a case against her under Sections 376 (B), 376 (A), 302, 201 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act, the SP said, adding that he will be produced in the court on Monday.

Police will try to take her on remand for a detailed investigation.

An accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Tinu, who is said to be an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped from the custody of the CIA unit of the Mansa police on October 1.

Tinu is among the 24 accused whose names figure in the chargesheet filed by the Mansa police. He was brought from Delhi on a transit remand from Tihar Jail on July 4 for interrogation.