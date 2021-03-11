Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 1

Director General of Police VK Bhawra today strengthened and reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sidhu Moosewala murder case even as the Punjab Police have begun the process to bring jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the state for interrogation.

The six-member SIT will be headed by ADGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Pramod Ban. It will have a new chairman, IGP (Punjab Armed Police) Jaskaran Singh, and two other new members — Assistant Inspector General (AGTF) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora.

Mansa SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, Bathinda DSP (Investigation) Vishawajeet Singh and Mansa CIA in-charge Prithipal Singh are its existing members.

In his fresh order, DGP Bhawra stated that the SIT should conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of the crime and on the completionof the investigation, submit the report in the court of competent jurisdiction.

Talking to mediapersons, the Mansa SSP said: “We will question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to the state in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. At present, Bishnoi is in the custody of the Delhi Police. We will make him join the investigation in this case, as per law.”

It has been learnt that a Punjab Police team has left for Delhi to bring Bishnoi on production warrant.

He said the police were probing various angles in connection with the murder of the singer as they had got a number of leads. “Cops have traced the route the criminals took from the CCTV footage. From where they came, how they conducted the recce and how they escaped – we have got it all,” the SSP said.

“We have arrested one person and have brought two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on production warrant from Bathinda and Ferozepur jails to Mansa. They have been remanded in six-day police custody,” the SSP said, adding that during the interrogation “we expect to get some more information about the assailants”.

The police are probing the role of Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar, who had taken responsibility for the crime, the SSP added. Sidhu Moosewala was killed by unidentified persons at Jawaharke village in Mansa on Sunday evening. He suffered 25 bullet wounds. On Tuesday, he was cremated in the presence of thousands of his fans.

