Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Late singer's old associates Kanwarpal Grewal, Jyoti Pandher booked

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 27

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s old associates Kanwarpal Grewal and Jyoti Pandher have been booked by Mansa Police for their suspected involvement in his murder.

Kanwarpal Grewal is a popular name in Punjabi music industry who reportedly runs a music studio under the name of ‘Folk Mafia’. Jyoti Pandher is a friend of Kanwar and owner of Jatt Life Studios.

Both were friends of Sidhu Moosewala during his early career days and have pictures with him too.

In 2020, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had lodged a FIR against Jyoti Pandher and Kanwarpal Grewal for leaking songs of Sidhu Moosewala and causing financial loss to him through Jatt Life Studios and Folk Mafia.

It is learnt that in coming days the names of more people from the music industry can be included in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probe.

Earlier, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had alleged that some of Sidhu Moosewala’s friends were involved in his murder. Even these names have been added in the FIR on the complaint by Balkaur Singh.

Also, the names of two neighbours of Sidhu Moosewala, Jagtar Singh and Avtar Singh, figure in the charge sheet. Jagtar was once quite close to Sidhu Moosewala and used to work as his promoter. Moosewala came in touch with Kanwarpal and Jyoti Pandher through Jagtar only. However, later Sidhu Moosewala had a dispute with Jagtar over some issue.

It is alleged that CCTV cameras installed at the house of Jagtar were used for conducting recce of Sidhu Moosewala. Police are probing these allegation and role of these persons in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.