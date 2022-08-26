 Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused : The Tribune India

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

While 20 accused are under arrest, 4 are still absconding

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala and (Right) the Mahindra Thar he was driving when he was shot dead. File Photos

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, August 26

The Mansa police filed a detailed 1850-page charge sheet in the high profile Sidhu Moosewala murder case in the Mansa court on Friday. The charge sheet includes names of 24 accused, including masterminds and shooters, who were involved in the murder.

The names of 20 accused who have been arrested, listed in the charge sheet are mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Saraj Minto, Manpreet Singh Manna, Manpreet Bhao, Prabhdeep Singh Babbi, Sandeep Singh Kekra, Baldev Singh, Pawan Bishnoi, Manu Dagar, Naseeb, Charanjit Singh Chetan, Priyavrat, Ankit Sersa, Keshav Kumar, Manmohan Mohna, Kashish, Deepak, Sachin Bhiwani and Arshad Khan.

Apart from them, police have also included the names of four accused, who are still absconding in the case. These include main accused Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol (Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother) and Lipin Nehra. As per police, they are learnt to be hiding abroad.

Names of two shooters, Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Manna, who were killed in police encounter in Amritsar, also finds mention in the charge sheet.

In the police charge sheet, 122 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, friends who were present with Moosewala at the time of murder, doctors who did the post-mortem, staff of the hotel where the shooters stayed, have been included.

As evidence, the charge sheet includes forensic report, post-mortem report, seized cartridges, weapons and vehicles used in the crime, blood samples, medical examination reports of the accused, CCTV footage of the place of incident and of hotels where shooters stayed.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said, “36 accused were booked in this case, out of which 20 accused have been arrested so far and four accused are sitting abroad. The charge sheet against these 24 accused have been filed in the court today. Apart from this, Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Manu Kussa have been killed in police encounter. The court has been informed about their encounter.”

Further, he said eight accused in this case are still out of custody. So far, seven pistols, including two .32 bore, two .30 bore, one 315 bore and two 9 mm pistol along with seven mobiles and four vehicles have been recovered from the accused. Supplementary challan will be presented against the remaining accused.

The SSP also said the challan of gangsters sitting abroad has been given in the court. The process of their extradition will be started soon. This process could be done only after submission of challan. Now the Punjab Police together with the Government of India will work on it swiftly.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight at Jawaharke village in Mansa while he driving a Mahindra Thar on May 29 evening, a day after his security was pruned.

