Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab DGP reconstitutes SIT under supervision of AGTF ADGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

In order to further expedite the investigations in Sidhu Moosewala Murder case, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra on Wednesday strengthened and reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban.

Now, the six-member SIT will have a new Chairman Inspector General of Police (IGP) PAP Jaskaran Singh and two new members, including AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora. While, SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh are existing three members.

In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of investigation, police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP, the order further reads.

As per the information, Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 pm on Sunday along with two persons -- Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) was shot dead by some unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, the FIR No.103 dated 29-05-2022 under Sections 302, 307, 341, 148, 149 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27/54/59 of the Arms Act had been registered at Police Station City-1 Mansa.