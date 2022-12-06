Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Mansa, December 6
Mansa police have summoned Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon, in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Also, the police have summoned slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s brother Ajay Pal Middukhera. This was confirmed by Mansa SSP Nanak Singh on Tuesday, who added that Punjabi singers would be questioned in the murder case.
While Babbu Maan was many a time involved in online spats and rifts with Sidhu Moosewala, Mankirat Aulakh has already been questioned once. These singers will soon appear before the Mansa police to answer and record their statements.
The development comes nearly a month after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur met Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav at the Police Headquarters in Chandigarh.
It is learnt that singers Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon, B Praak, Afsana Khan and Jenny Johal were earlier called in for questioning in the case by the NIA.
On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was killed by six shooters while he was driving a Mahindra Thar at Jawharke village in Mansa district. Out of six shooters, four have been arrested, while two were killed in a police encounter.
