Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulukh questioned by SIT

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, December 7

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Sidhu Moosewala case today questioned Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirat Aulakh for a few hours at CIA office in Mansa.

As per information, they both reached the CIA Mansa office today at around 2 pm and questioning continued for three hours before they left at around 5 pm from here.

Sources in police claimed that both the singers have been questioned about Sidhu Moosewala’s murder and any information they had about this incident.

Mankirat was also questioned about his closeness with slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. As in the Moosewala murder charge sheet, Mansa police had stated that Sidhu Moosewala was killed by Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind in the case with the help of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi to revenge the murder of Vicky Middukhera.

Earlier, NIA had questioned Mankirat Aulakh, Afshana Khan, Dilpreet Dhillon for connections with the gangsters.

This is for the first time that renowned singers from Punjabi music industry have been included in the probe in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. However, Moosewala's father Balkour Singh has several times claimed that people from the music industry had killed his son. It is learnt that a few days back, when Moosewala’s parents met the Punjab DGP, they had demanded to speed up the probe and deliver justice to them.

While talking to The Tribune, Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said, “Investigation is a continuous process and singers Babbu Maan and Mankirat Aulakh have been questioned to know whether they had some information related to Sidhu Moosewala murder or not”.

On May 29 evening, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by six shooters at Jawaharke village in Mansa, when he was driving Mahindra Thar with his two associates.

#Mansa #sidhu moosewala