Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police’s AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Amidst the ongoing investigations, Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three persons involved in facilitating the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody in Mansa.

The police have also recovered a Black Skoda car (PB11CJ1563), which was used in the crime, from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana.

Kuldeep Kohli is a gym owner and was into the business of drugs under the garb of running a gym.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said an ongoing investigation revealed that the three accused were close associates of Tinu and they had helped him escape from police custody, following which the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police have arrested them from Ludhiana.

He said the investigations revealed that on October 1, Deepak Tinu had directed Kohli, to send a woman associate, who helped in Tinu’s escape along with his allies at CIA Mansa.

Rajveer Singh along with his accomplice identified as Gagandeep Khaira of Ludhiana picked a woman accomplice from Zirakpur and dropped her near CIA Mansa along with a bag of clothes provided by Kohli, he said, adding that the police teams are on a manhunt to nab Gagandeep.

The DGP said accused Kuldeep Kohli has remained associated with Deepak Tinu for the last two years, when they both were lodged in Kapurthala jail.

Kohli was released on bail in 2021, following which he along with Tinu’s other Haryana-based associates indulged in cross-border drug smuggling, he said.

Meanwhile, the four-member SIT headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala range MS Chhina is conducting a day-to-day investigation into this case and all the culprits involved in this crime will be arrested soon.