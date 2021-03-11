Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who gave real-time info to shooters, sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, June 7

The Mansa Police on Tuesday produced two accused, arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, at the local court here. They were identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, and Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana. Both were presented in the court amid tight security.

As per information, the court sent Prabhdeep into police remand till June 9 and Sandeep Kekda till June 11, after which they will again be produced in the court.

Police claimed that Sandeep, alias Kekda, is the one who allegedly provided real-time information to the eight sharp-shooters on singer Sidhu Moosewala’s movement. Police are believed to have zeroed in on Kekda on the basis of CCTV footage from near Moosewala’s house at his native Musa village.

It is learnt that Kekda had given Sidhu Moosewala’s whereabouts, and had also informed the shooters about his movement and absence of security guards with him on the ill-fated day.

The police informed that Kekda has some relatives in Musa village, and he had earlier visited the village on several occasions. The police maintained that this was the reason why the killers roped in Kekda, who utilised his acquaintance in the village for the purpose.

“Kekra took some friends along with him to Moosewala’s house on May 29 evening. He waited outside his home for almost an hour, and when Moosewala came out of his house, he clicked selfies with him. He was also seen moving around the Thar (Moosewala’s vehicle) possibly to see who was accompanying the singer. And when Moosewala left, Kekda is said to have informed the shooters that he is driving the car, and has no security guards with him, minutes before his murder,” said a police official, who maintained that investigations are still on.

Meanwhile, Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, had provided shelter to two associates of Goldy Brar and also conducted recce of Sidhu Moosewala’s home and surrounding areas with them.