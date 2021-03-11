Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seeks increased security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Apprehending threat to his life, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly approaches a Delhi court seeking increased security.

The move came after the Delhi Police questioned Bishnoi – currently lodged in Tihar Jail – in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday.

Bishnoi is likely to move the Delhi High Court after a special NIA Court refused to pass any directions on his plea.

Punjab DGP police on Sunday had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.