Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seeks increased security

New Delhi, May 30
Apprehending threat to his life, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly approaches a Delhi court seeking increased security.
The move came after the Delhi Police questioned Bishnoi – currently lodged in Tihar Jail – in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday.
Bishnoi is likely to move the Delhi High Court after a special NIA Court refused to pass any directions on his plea.
Punjab DGP police on Sunday had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.
