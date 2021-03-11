Sidhu Moosewala murder: HC dismisses Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea on Punjab police custody

‘We raised the point that this is not maintainable and this is premature and accordingly it is to be dismissed’: Punjab A-G

Sidhu Moosewala murder: HC dismisses Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea on Punjab police custody

Lawrence Bishnoi. Tribune file

PTI

Chandigarh, June 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was seeking appropriate directions for not handing over his custody to the Punjab police in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Moosewala’s killing, had moved this high court Wednesday after withdrawing his plea from the Delhi High Court in which he said he feared he would be killed in a “fake encounter” by the Punjab police, and sought necessary safeguards.

As Bishnoi’s petition came up for hearing in the court of Justice Sureshwar Thakur on Thursday, Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu argued that the plea should be dismissed as premature.

“We raised the point that this is not maintainable and this is premature and accordingly it is to be dismissed,” he told reporters here.

The petition was dismissed as premature and not maintainable, he added.

Sidhu said Bishnoi has yet not been named in the FIR registered in connection with the Moosewala murder case.

The Punjab AG further said Bishnoi is already under police custody till June 5 as ordered by the Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate.

In his petition submitted through advocates Sangram Saraon and Shubpreet Kaur, Bishnoi had sought directions that the judicial magistrate in Mansa, Punjab, be restrained from handing over his custody to the investigating agency in Punjab.

The petitioner had sought issuance of appropriate directions for questioning him through online/video conference facility or within the precincts of Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

The petitioner had also submitted that there was a serious threat to his life and a possibility that upon being produced or while being brought from custody in connection with the FIR registered by the Mansa police, he can be “put to harm or liquidated by adopting extrajudicial means.”

Bishnoi, 35, in his petition claimed that he was being falsely implicated in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed on May 28 temporarily.

Punjab police chief V K Bhawra had claimed that prima facie, it seemed to be an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is the member of the Bishnoi gang, had allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder.

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop
Amritsar

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector
Delhi

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

KK: Love just lost its sheen
Entertainment OBITUARY

KK: Love just lost its sheen

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

Security cover of 434 protectees temporarily withdrawn will be restored automatically from June 7: Punjab to HC

Security cover of 434 Punjab protectees temporarily withdrawn, will be restored automatically from June 7: State to HC

Justice Raj Mohan Singh was hearing petition filed by Punjab...

Bank employee shot dead in J-K's Kulgam

Bank manager shot dead in J-K's Kulgam, 8th targeted killing in Valley in a month

A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar had join...

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

A militant shoots dead a bank manager on Thursday in Kulgam,...

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of June 8 ED summons

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons

Govt-mandated covid isolation is for seven days; Surjewala s...

