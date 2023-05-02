Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, May 2
Prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala killing and notorious gangster Goldy Brar is now officially among Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has listed him as number 15 among the wanted criminals.
This has come to light via-Canada-based Bolo Program website, which circulates information in the public interest from different law agencies.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently chargesheeted Brar and his associate Lawrence Bishnoi (in Bathinda Jail), and Anmol Bishnoi (last seen in California, USA), claiming that they had links with terrorist organisations.
India has a number of times strongly asked the Canadian government not to let criminals like Goldy Brar use its land for crime and terror actions against India.
Goldy Brar was the first to claim, within hours, responsibility for the murder of Moosewala on May 29, 2022, in Mansa.
Brar had allegedly planned the entire killing and was constantly directing and helping the shooters to commit the crime and later flee and hide.
Punjab Chief Minister had some months ago claimed USA security agencies detained Brar. However, Brar later, through a media interview, said he was not detained anywhere.
The Bolo Program website, which has displayed Brar’s photo, says the Bolo Program’s core goal is to use technologies and channels to support police services in their communication efforts about Canada’s most wanted, so people can be on the lookout for these fugitives. At any given time, tens of thousands of arrest warrants are outstanding in Canada. These requests from police services don’t reach enough people.
The website explains “BOLO” stands for “be on the lookout.” Bolo is a common law enforcement term designating an actively wanted individual.
