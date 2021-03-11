Sidhu Moosewala had private bulletproof vehicle, chose not to travel in it today: Punjab DGP Bhawra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa district, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra on Sunday evening said Moosewala had a private bulletproof car but he chose not to travel in it today.

He had four guards, of which two were withdrawn, but he did not take them along this evening, Bhawra said.

The DGP added that the security cover was withdrawn yesterday as additional force was needed due to Operation Bluestar anniversary and Ghalughara week in June.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district. The DGP said 30 bullets were fired at Moosewala’s Thar car and "30 empty cases from different guns have been found".

A special investigating team will be formed to probe the murder, he said.

DGP Bhawra confirmed the role of gangsters in Moosewala's murder. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Vicky Middukhera's murder last year. One Shaganpreet who worked as manager of Moosewala sometime ago was named as one of the conspirators in Middukhera's killing. He had fled to Australia later.

The DGP said Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for the murderous attack through Canada-based operative Goldy Brar.