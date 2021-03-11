Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab police teams visit Sonepat in search of two suspects

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 3

The Punjab police visited Sonepat to investigate about two suspects, who are reportedly connected with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. After getting input about the suspects, Sonepat police have also come on alert mode.

Bolero vehicle spotted at the Fatehabad petrol pump. Tribune Video Grab

Sources said Punjab police have spotted a Bolero vehicle at a Fatehabad petrol pump, which was believed to be used by the accused during the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

As per sources, the two suspects have been identified as Priyavart, alias Fauji, of Garhi Sisana village in Kharkhoda and Ankit of Sersa Jati village.

Punjab police teams visited their villages to get clues about them on Friday evening, the sources added.

Police said Priyavart, alias Fauji, was a notorious gangster and his name had cropped in the murder of father of gangster Bittu Barona and is also linked with notorious criminal Ramkaran Bayanpur.

Sonepat SP Himanshu Garg said Punjab police were investigating the matter and had also visited Sonepat looking for some suspects in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He said

Punjab police have not sought any support so far in the case and if required, Sonepat police was ready for assistance.

