Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Chandigarh, October 30
It’s been almost five months since flamboyant Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed while driving his Thar in Mansa. Despite several arrests and even encounter of two key accused in the case, police is yet to unwind fully the tangle of singer’s murder.
In the course, Moosewala’s parents have time and again addressed media expressing their discontent over the pace of probe in their son’s murder case. Singer’s parents— father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur— again spoke to media on Sunday.
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh alleged that his son was murdered in planned way but police want to show it as a gang war incident. He also threatened to withdraw his FIR and leave the country if justice does not get delivered within next one month. In this regard, he has also sought time from DGP.
Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur too expressed her wrath over delay in deliverance of justice. Speaking high of her son, Kaur said people used to criticise Sidhu but he was a man of high thinking. She told Sidhu was mulling an app on 8,000 religious questions taken from Japji Sahib andThe Guru Granth Sahib.
