Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police, have arrested Deepak alias Mundi, sixth shooter in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, along with his two associates.

The two others arrested along with Mundi are Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker.

DGP Gaurav Yadav (officiating) said Mundi along with two associates was caught from near Nepal border in West Bengal. Mundi was the shooter in Bolero module, while Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts.

Mundi's arrest has come 104 days after Moosewala's killing.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state police had pruned his security cover on a temporary basis.

He, along with his friend and cousin, was driving to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa when six shooters waylaid his vehicle and sprayed bullets into him.

After the killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Police had identified six shooters—Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi, Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa—who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing.

While the special cell of the Delhi Police had nabbed Fauji, Kashish and Sersa, the Punjab Police neutralised Roopa and Manpreet in an encounter in Amritsar.

In the 1,850-page chargesheet filed in a Mansa court last month, the Punjab Police had said Brar had coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and some others to execute Moosewala’s killing.

According to the chargesheet, Brar had given the information on Moosewala’s security withdrawal to the shooters and had asked them to hurry up and kill him.

The Canada-based gangster had executed the murder plan to avenge the killing of Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera, who was killed last year.

The name of Shaganpreet Singh, who was said to be Moosewala’s manager, had figured in Middukhera’s murder.

The chargesheet included Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code and also the Arms Act. (With PTI inputs)