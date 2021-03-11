Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Punjabi singer's body reaches home, cremation to be held this noon

Chandigarh, May 31
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala funeral visitation began at 8.30 am, while the cremation is likely to take place at 12 pm in Moosa village. Moosewala was shot dead by unknown men on Sunday.
Sidhu Moosewala's body has reached his house in Musa village.
His fans in large numbers also reached his house and police are facing a tough time in controlling them.
Over two dozen bullets, including one in the skull, were pumped into Sidhu Moosewala, sources said after a panel of five doctors concluded a post-mortem investigation on Monday.
The Punjab Police on Monday said it has rounded up some people and got several important leads in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala, even as a CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows the Punjabi singer's vehicle being followed just before he was shot dead.
Delhi Police on Monday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi here in connection with the case. The development came as a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bisnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.
Sidhu Moosewala funeral visitation will be held at 8.30 am and cremation at noon.
