‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

Chandigarh, June 1

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s daylight killing has sent shockwaves across the nation. People from all walks of life, including several Bollywood celebrities, have expressed their shock.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Neeraj Bawana gang condemned the killing of Sidhu Moosewala and have threatened a retaliatory attack, saying “will give results in two days”.

A Facebook story by a handle says "Sidhu Moosewala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days."

The post has been shared by a handle named after Bawana.

The post tags Neeraj Bawana. Bawana is facing several cases of murder and ransom. He is currently in Tihar jail.

While it is not clear who wrote the post, it is being linked to Neeraj Bawana, whose aides are allegedly spread across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Facebook post comes two days after another such post put up by a handle named after Bhuppi Rana, also a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang.

The post goes on to slam gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar.

After Moosewala's killing, Goldy Brar took to his social media account to claim the responsibility, writing that “he and Lawrence Bishnoi group was behind the murder”.

An unverified account by the name of "Lawrence Bishnoi Grp" had posted after Moosewala's murder that it was a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, also known as Vicky Middukhera. Middukhera was shot dead last year and the Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility.

The post by the Bhuppi Rana handle said the Bishnoi gangs has falsely alleged that Moosewala had helped in the killings of Middukhera and Punjab student leader Gurlal Bara.

"Sidhu Moosewala played no role in these murders. We are making it clear, every person who has helped in Sidhu Moosewala's murder will be accounted for. His death will be avenged very soon. We will always support his family and friends," the post said.

Bishnoi had moved court fearing that they would be killed in a " fake encounter while being taking by the Punjab Police" in Moosewala's killing.

The Punjab Police have said it suspects gang rivalry behind Moosewala's killing.

