Sidhu Moosewala’s bhog: Carrying placards, fans demand justice

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, June 8

Notwithstanding the searing heat, a large number of people, including women, youth and children, from various parts of Punjab and other states came to attend the ‘antim ardas’ and ‘bhog’ ceremony of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala at the grain market here.

A large number of Moosewala’s fans also paid tributes by visiting his cremation spot in Musa village today before and after his ‘bhog’ at Mansa.

Vehicles stuck in a jam in Mansa.

Ranjit Singh, a Moosewala fan who came from Sonepat, said: “I still can’t believe Moosewala is no more.” He felt sad that no arrests had been made till now. Another fan, Mukul from Hoshiarpur, said: “I am here to pay tributes to my legend who wrote and sang several hit songs.”

Three friends from Sriganganagar in Rajasthan reached Mansa at 4 am on Wednesday to pay respects to Moosewala. “We were shocked when we came to know about the death as we used to hear his songs daily in our cars,” said one of them.

Fans wear T-shirts with the singer’s image. Tribune photos

Several fans turned up at the ‘bhog’ carrying placards demanding justice for the late singer. Some wore a T-shirt with Sidhu Moosewala’s picture and the message “legends never die”. Many people were seen carrying posters mentioning May 29 as a “black day”.

All the roads leading to the outer grain market, which was the venue of the ‘bhog’ of Moosewala, were completely jam packed and fully blocked for a stretch of around 8-10 km on the Mansa-Sirsa road.

Many people, youth clubs and social bodies organised langars of ‘jaljeera’, ‘nimbu pani’, medicines and plants and also distributed T-shirts, posters, turbans and other items featuring Moosewala’s photos. A huge pandal under the sheds was also set up where langar for such a huge gathering was arranged at the grain market.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements to accommodate over one lakh visitors. Security also remained beefed up in and around Mansa.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was also present at the ceremony, said Moosewala was like his younger brother.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a condolence message, said the demise of the singer was a huge and irreparable loss for the family and fans. The message was handed over to the aggrieved family by Cabinet Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur.

