Sidhu Moosewala’s father shifted to Mohali hospital from Patiala; suffering from heart ailment

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, September 16

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh was shifted to a private hospital in Mohali on Friday afternoon from Patiala. Earlier in the day, he was admitted to a Patiala heart hospital. Balkaur Singh had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night following which he was admitted to the hospital.

Balkaur is a heart patient and was already taking treatment from former Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

Doctors said he is suffering from Microvascular Angina and have advised coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG). It is a procedure used to treat coronary artery disease. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the narrowing of the coronary arteries – the blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle.

After the news of his admission broke out, political leaders queued up to meet the singer’s father. Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, AAP MLA Ajitpal Kohli and Senior Akali Dali Surjit Singh Rakhra were among the politicians who met Balkaur Singh.