Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urges people to refrain from leaking singer's unreleased songs, says 'don't put us through uncalled troubles'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has urged people to refrain from leaking his son’s unreleased songs.

Taking to Instagram, Balkaur Singh issued a statement where he can be heard saying that he’s noticed that Moosewala’s recorded songs were being leaked.

Singh asked the late singer’s fans to identify the miscreants and help the family bring them to the fore. He said Moosewala’s recorded songs and the written content was all that the family had as the latter’s memories and if even those were leaked, it was hurtful.

He asked for help from Moosewala’s supporters saying that some filmmakers were using the singer’s songs in their movies without the family’s consent and urged them to seek permission before doing so and not spoil his son’s years of hard-work.

Singh also asked fans to bring the miscreants to the family’s notice so that they can take legal action against them.

He thanked people for the support his family had received post his son’s death.

