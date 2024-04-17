FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Mansa, April 17
A conspiracy is being hatched to implicate the family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in a legal matter, in which somebody applied for disability pension using fake stamp and signature of Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur. But, it was revealed in time and the fraud was saved.
Charan Kaur is the sarpanch of the Musa village. On the complaint of her husband Balkaur Singh, a case has been registered against unknown persons at the Mansa police station City-2.
As per information, the Aadhaar card of Paramjeet Kaur, wife of Veerpal Singh, a resident of Laduka in the Fazilka district, was tampered. Her photograph was changed in the application for disability pension. Forged signature and seal of Sarpanch Charan Kaur was put on it.
When this online application reached the CDPO office, the information was sent to local Sarpanch Charan Kaur for its verification. When the sarpanch got the information on February 17, Charan Kaur’s husband Balkaur Singh investigated at his own level. They searched for the applicant and the disabled woman named Paramjit Kaur in the entire Musa village, but they did not find any such woman in the village.
When he came to know that Paramjeet Kaur’s application had the signature and seal of the sarpanch, he lodged a complaint with the police on February 21. The police have registered the case in this matter after over two months.
SHO Daljeet Singh said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. Investigation has revealed that the disability pension application, documents attached to it and the seal of the sarpanch were all forged. The team is trying to nab the accused, he added.
