Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

Reacting to the news of gangster Goldy Brar being detained in California, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh expressed his happiness, saying Brar, along with Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, should be questioned thoroughly.

Balkaur, who a day earlier, had said that anyone handing over Brar to police would be given a reward of Rs 2 crore by him, said the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to who was behind Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

