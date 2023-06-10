Bathinda, June 10
Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh on Saturday reached Bachat Bhawan at Mansa, where CM Bhagwant Mann is holding a cabinet meeting.
Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Balkaur Singh to his nearby office, away from the meeting spot. The SSP held a meeting with Balkaur Singh in his office.
Faridkot IG PK Yadav and other senior officials were seen clearing the area near the meeting venue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana
The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...
Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...
BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector
At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...