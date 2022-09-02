Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 2

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has received a threatening email from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his official ID. Following this, the family informed the Mansa police, which have started a probe into the matter.

SSP Gaurav Toora said the police have contacted Google to probe whether the email was real or fake. He said the security of Moosewala’s parents had been increased since the day of the singer’s murder.

The threat has been sent by shooter Ajay Lawrence, telling Moosewala’s father not to say anything about the security of Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The email reads, “Listen Moosewala’s father, you will not be able to know, we will kill you if you talk to the media about the security of Bishnoi.”

It further read: “The fake encounter of shooters Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Manu Kussa happened only because of the pressure of Moosewala’s father. You are not the owner of India that only those persons will get security who you want.” Further, the email claimed that “if you speak, we will kill you more brutally than your son”.

Meanwhile, the singer’s parents have gone abroad this morning and there is no word yet on the reason for their visit and their return.

However, the confirmation about their foreign tour has been given by Chamkaur Singh Sidhu, the maternal uncle of the singer.

A few days ago, Balkaur had said that he may have to travel abroad to look after his son’s business. Reportedly, Moosewala had a business in Canada and he had also gone to Dubai a week before his murder.