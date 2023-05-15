Sidhu Moosewala’s father to oppose AAP in Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 14

Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party’s IT cell was trying to portray him as killer of Sikhs by linking his photograph with Rahul Gandhi. His photograph taken from social media was also being linked with Ludhiana-based leader Gursimran Singh Mand, he said.

He was addressing fans of Punjabi singer Moosewala at Musa village today. He said he would continue his struggle to seek justice in the case of his son’s murder. He said he did not oppose any candidate, nor did he campaign in favour of anyone for the Jalandhar bypoll.

He opposed the AAP government as it was not putting in the best efforts to ensure justice in the murder case of his son. The government had not been able to catch the mastermind of the murder, he said. He would openly oppose AAP across Punjab in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well, he said.

Slain singer’s mother Charan Kaur said the viral interview of Lawrence Bishnoi from the jail had exposed the “mismanagement” of Punjab jails. “Instead of taking action, the government has put the matter on the back burner. We will continue to oppose AAP till we get justice,” she added.