 Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates : The Tribune India

Blood donation camp and candlelight march to be held in Mansa on late singer's death anniversary on May 29

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur paying obeisance at the 'paath' organised by the villagers at the spot where Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead last year. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 28

In a tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, the nagar panchyat of Jawaharke village in Mansa district organised a ‘paath’ in remembrance of the late Punjabi singer a day prior to his barsi.

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur paid obeisance at the 'paath' organised by the villagers at the spot where Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead last year on May 29.

A large number of Moosewala’s fans reached his house today where his mother Charan Kaur addressed them. She said, “Till the killers and conspirators of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder get punishment, our fight for justice will continue. His murder is a part of a big conspiracy. So, it’s important to expose the faces of all conspirators.”

A blood donation camp will be organised at Musa village and a candlelight march will be held in Mansa on Sidhu Moosewala’s first ‘barsi’ on May 29. A large numbers of the fans of the slain singer are expected to attend both events.

However, his father Balkaur Singh is not in the village. He has gone to the United Kingdom as the work for preparing Moosewala’s 3D hologram for the world tour is going on.

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 last year. He was driving an SUV when it was waylaid by six assailants, who sprayed him with bullets.

 

 

 

 

 

